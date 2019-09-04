Pontypool’s Richard Selby is the first Welsh resident to be named on The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Fellowship list. The Pro Steel Engineering director has joined business leaders from companies including easyJet, Pret A Manger and Dixons Carphone & Talk Talk.

This collective of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs work to enable The Prince’s Trust to reach more young people by passing on their experience and expertise - and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Richard co-founded Pro Steel Engineering back in 2012. Since then, he has built up a multi-million-pound international company and is committed to giving back to local communities.

He is a Patron of The Prince’s Trust as well as a member of the CBI Enterprise Forum, Institute of Directors and a founding member of the Torfaen Strategic Economic Forum to name a few.

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been named onto the very prestigious Enterprise Fellowship list among such great names. I always knew that if I was ever in a position to give back, I would try my hardest to do so.”

Each Enterprise Fellow commits to becoming a Patron of The Prince’s Trust over a long-term period which is hoped to make a sustainable difference to the futures of many young people.

Richard continued: “I have given both money and time to the young people of The Prince’s Trust in Wales and I look forward to doing more over the coming years and seeing the difference that can be made.”

Philip Jones, Director of The Prince’s Trust Cymru, said:

“We are delighted to name Richard among our Enterprise Fellows at The Prince’s Trust. Through his role on our advisory committee, Richard’s time, dedication and expertise have been invaluable in shaping both his and The Trust’s commitment to transforming young people across Wales.

“I would like to thank Richard personally for his hard work over the past four years and I look forward to continuing our work together.”