BOMBAY Bicycle Club will be returning to Cardiff at the start of next year for a UK tour.

The quartet will be taking to the road in January, in the midst of the release of their fifth album, announced alongside the tour.

On Friday, January 24, they will be performing at Cardiff University's Students Union, just one week after the release of album number five - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

Support on the date - and for the tour - comes from The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence.

The run-up to the Cardiff date will not be quiet for the quartet, as they are preparing for a tour across America and Canada between the end of September and middle of October. Straight after this, they will be on a special 10th anniversary tour of the UK.

The tours mark a return to performing for Bombay Bicycle Club after going on hiatus in 2016. Vocalist Jack Steadman said: “Playing together again is such an unexpected surprise for the four of us and yet from the first moment we started rehearsing it felt as natural as if we’d played a show the night before.

"We feel a freshness playing live and in the studio that I think can only come from having taken a step back and now we just want to play these new songs to as many people in as many countries as we can."

Bombay Bicycle Club are one of the UK's most exciting guitar bands and their announcement marks a turning point in the return of British guitar bands to the forefront of the music scene.

Bombay Bicycle Club's latest album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong will be available on January 17 through Island Records.

Tickets for the show at Cardiff University's Student's Union on Friday, January 24 will go on sale on Friday, September 13 through the band's website.