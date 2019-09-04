PLANS for a free-range poultry shed which could house up to 32,000 birds near Newport have been given the green light by city councillors.

Councillors dismissed the concerns of planning officers, who had recommended refusal, to approve the poultry building at Castle Farm in Bishton Road, Bishton.

The building will measure 149 metres long, 20 metres wide and 6.7 metres high – covering the same area as three Olympic-size swimming pools – and contain 32,000 birds – about 10 per square metre.

The “long shed” will be “high-rise”, with birds housed in tiers on top of each other, and all given to access to food and water wherever they perch.

Kevin Rickard, from Castle Farm, told the council’s planning committee on Wednesday that after nearly 50 years the family-run farm now needed to diversify to secure its future.

Council officers had recommended refusal on the grounds of “visual amenity” for walkers in the area.

Planning officer Geraint Roberts said the structure would look “look substantial” in a rural landscape, describing it as “indisputably a big shed.”

But Llanwern ward councillor Martyn Kellaway said the type of building proposed would be expected in the area and described it as “nothing unusual.”

“Anyone using the footpaths in the area would expect to see this type of building,” he added.

Councillor John Guy said it was important to support farming and pointed out the plans had the backing of the community.

“We have got to support these various diversifications in agriculture,” Cllr Guy said.

“It is torrid at times, people are having to change their ways of working and do everything they can.

“There is an opportunity for somebody to diversify here and to do something for the future.”

The meeting was told the egg production unit, which will have an area of pasture for the birds fenced to keep out predators, is based on a proven model that farmers are adopting and meets “best modern practice” for animal welfare standards.

The birds will be kept as a laying flock for 14 months and then completely replaced

It could also create several jobs and have economic benefits.

Councillors voted to approve the plans, citing the need to support the sustainability of the farm as a reason to go against the advice of planning officers.