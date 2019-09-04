MPs have succeeded in the first stage of their bid to block a no-deal Brexit without the consent of Parliament.

Hilary Benn’s EU Withdrawal (No. 6) Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons by 327-299.

Speaking immediately after the vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bill 'handed power to the EU and now the country must decide'.

The bill requires the government to either reach a deal with the EU by 19 October or gain Parliament’s approval for a no-deal Brexit by 19 October, and if it can't, ask for a three month extension from the EU.

This Bill will stop Boris Johnson forcing through a reckless and damaging no deal Brexit on 31 October. This week could be Parliament’s last chance to stop a no deal Brexit.



I am urging all MPs to act in the national interest and support this Bill. https://t.co/gQ2GJAcFX1 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 2, 2019

Theresa May's deal is back on the table

An ammendment from Labour's Stephen Kinnock and Sarah Champion - which gives MPs a final chance to get Theresa May's deal through the House of Commons as an alternative - was also accepted, because the government didn't send tellers to count the opposing votes.

Big big win, my amendment to publish the withdrawal bill passed. We can now have an informed debate and hopefully secure a deal the House can accept. I both astounded and delighted!! — Sarah Champion (@SarahChampionMP) September 4, 2019

What THAT means, effectively is that if there is no new deal, and no-deal is not approved by Parliament, the extension required by the Benn bill has to be used to try to pass a version of Theresa May's deal (rather than hold a second referendum).

The amendment in the name of Stephen Kinnock didn’t have a vote as the Government didn’t provide tellers to count. This meant the amendment went through although the No Lobby was full. This wasn’t an accident you can be assured there’s some skullduggery going on — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) September 4, 2019

Does this mean No-Deal isn't going to happen?

The bill now has to pass the House of Lords and be given Royal Assent before it becomes law. The convention is that the unelected Lords don't block legislation passed by the elected commons, but pro-Brexit peers have threatened to fillibuster the bill by debating it for so long it cannot be passed in time.

Many peers have been seen carrying duvets into the House today in preparation for it to be a long session.

What about Boris Johnson?

Mr Johnson is tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act to trigger a general election, which he wants to hold on October 15.

That motion will be debated now, with a vote happening late this evening.

The motion would require the support of two-thirds of MPs, but Labour have indicated that they would not support an election until chances of a no-deal Brexit were taken off the table - in other words until the Hilary Benn Bill passes the Lords.

If Mr Johnson fails to get an election under the FTPA, he could call for a vote of no confidence in himself in an attempt to force an election that way, or he could simply resign. But he says he won't do either of those things.

In a poll of Newsquest readers across all our titles today, an overwhelming majority said there needed to be a general election.