Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Delyth Jewell:

OH what a circus, oh what a show.

The events in Westminster this week have exposed once and for all how beyond repair and incapable of reform that institution is.

Boris Johnson and his cronies have been pushing the boundaries if not destroying long-held conventions and standards of acceptable behaviour.

MORE NEWS:

The cynical spectacle of a prime minister trying to essentially blackmail his backbench MPs into supporting his already-failing government with threats to remove the whip marked a new low in British politics.

And, as far as Westminster is concerned, it was already a low bar.

The fact that so many of his backbenchers were willing to defy these threats and vote against the government shows that the clown mask has well and truly fallen.

But, as I write this, we’re not out of the woods yet, and backbenchers from all parties in Westminster will need to put principles ahead of their party political ambitions in order to make sure that the threat of a catastrophic no-deal Brexit is well and truly removed.

I am glad that our Senedd is being recalled today to signal our support for the efforts in Westminster to block no-deal.

The shambles happening in Westminster is leading more and more people to think that decisions affecting people’s lives in Wales should be made by our democratic institution, our Assembly, rather than the remote, out-of-touch corridors of Westminster.

This Saturday, thousands from across Wales will be marching in Merthyr to show their support for an independent Wales – and making the case for a positive, thriving future for our nation away from this Westminster chaos.

I’ll be proud to speak alongside Eddie Butler and Neville Southall in the rally at the end of the march.

The diverse speakers’ line-up goes to show how the movement is one that’s captured the imaginations of people in every corner of Wales and from every walk of life.

It promises to be a really exciting and historic day.

Will you be there with us?