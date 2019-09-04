ARMED police, negotiators and other emergency services swooped on a Blackwood street in response to "concerns for the safety" of a man in a house.
It happened today (September 4) on Bridge Street.
Police have confirme a 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.
A Gwent Police’s statement, issued while the incident was ongoing, said: “At around 11.35am we were called to reports regarding concern for the safety of a man at a property in the Bridge Street area of Blackwood."
"Emergency services continue to remain at the scene including Gwent Police specialist officers, including negotiators and armed officers.
"No other people are in the property and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.”
Eventually, a man was taken from the house on a stretcher and loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance.
A spokesperson for South Wales Ambulance Service said they responded with an ambulance and Hazardous Area Response Team to reports of a person needing "medical assistance".
