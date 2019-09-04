ARMED police, negotiators and other emergency services swooped on a Blackwood street in response to "concerns for the safety" of a man in a house.

It happened today (September 4) on Bridge Street.

Police have confirme a 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A Gwent Police’s statement, issued while the incident was ongoing, said: “At around 11.35am we were called to reports regarding concern for the safety of a man at a property in the Bridge Street area of Blackwood."

"Emergency services continue to remain at the scene including Gwent Police specialist officers, including negotiators and armed officers.

READ MORE:

"No other people are in the property and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution.”

Eventually, a man was taken from the house on a stretcher and loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for South Wales Ambulance Service said they responded with an ambulance and Hazardous Area Response Team to reports of a person needing "medical assistance".