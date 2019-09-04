COUNCILLORS have approved plans for housing on the site of a former pub and cafe in Rogerstone.

The former Ye Olde Oak Stave pub in Ruskin Avenue – which was most recently used by the Seasons Coffee House – will be demolished to make way for six four-bedroom detached houses at the site.

The building is currently lying empty after the coffee shop moved out in July to look for a new premises.

Councillors praised the plans at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

Rogerstone ward councillor Val Dudley said the development would be “a great benefit” to the area.

“I do not think development this can come soon enough,” Cllr Dudley said.

“At the moment the place is filthy and the residents are really fed up.”

Rob Mitchell, speaking on behalf of the applicant Punch Partnerships , said the site is suited to housing as it is in a residential area.

The scheme will bring “well designed family houses” which will be in keeping with their surroundings, Mr Mitchell said.

Speaking in support, Cllr David Fouweather said the scheme represented “a good quality, low density” development.

Punch Partnerships has also pledged community contributions of around £150,000, including for housing, education and leisure provision in the area.

Under the plans the six detached homes will be arranged in two groups, with the first on the main Ruskin Avenue street front and the second towards the back of the pub site.

Each two-storey home will have front and back gardens, with cycle and bin storage located to the rear.

A footpath is proposed along the boundary of the site, providing a safe route for pedestrians and an “attractive open setting” to the street.

Each house will also come with two parking spaces, the majority within a central parking court.

Ye Olde Oak Stave previously closed due to competition from other pubs in the area leading to “significant financial loss”, according to planning documents.