NEWPORT County AFC defender Ryan Inniss could be set for a lengthy ban after being sent off for an alleged biting incident in last night’s Leasing.com Trophy tie against West Ham United under-21s.

County came back from a goal down inside the first minute to lead 4-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Tristan Abrahams, Corey Whitely and youngsters Lewis Collins and Ryan Hillier.

But Abrahams was forced off with a stiff hamstring after just 21 minutes and the young Hammers fought back to win 5-4 with four unanswered goals after the break.

The winner came in the 88th minute and a crazy game had one further twist in stoppage time when Inniss, who is on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace, was shown a straight red card for an alleged bite on a West Ham youngster.

“Their player said he got bitten so I’ll have a look at that and find out what happened,” said Exiles boss Michael Flynn after the game.

“If he has done that, it’s inexcusable and I won’t be fighting his corner for it.”

It was a disastrous end to an evening that had looked so good for County in the first 45 minutes.

“I was missing 15 before the game and there were a few more who got injured and now we’ve got a suspension on top of that,” said a frustrated Flynn.

“Tristan set the tone and I thought he was excellent but his hamstring stiffened up and I had to take him off, which killed us.

“I can’t afford to miss him so he had to come off.

“Lewis Collins is struggling with his ankle,” he added.

“Before that he got a good goal, but he switched off and gave a penalty away.

“And Matty Dolan has played a lot of games and I couldn’t risk him getting injured.”

Flynn’s men host Port Vale in League Two on Saturday and he’s hoping that he will have some players back for that game.

“Danny McNamara is away [with Ireland under-21s] and there are a lot of players missing. It’s frustrating,” said the Exiles boss.

“I’m hoping a couple of them who missed this game will be alright for Saturday.

“Jamille [Matt] could be involved. I couldn’t risk him [against West Ham]. He won’t be fit to start, that’s for sure.

“Podge [Padraig Amond] took a big kick in training [on Tuesday] and his ankle swelled up but he should be fine.”

And deadline day signing Dominic Poleon could make his debut at the weekend.

“He should be fit and the clearance has gone through so that’s another option,” said Flynn.

As for the match itself, the manager was disappointed with the second half display from his side but also keen to praise the visitors for their fightback.

“It just goes to show that, with the majority of them who came in, the standard is not up to what I want,” he said.

“But I thought a young West Ham team was exceptional in the second half.

“They passed us off the pitch, they wanted it more and they thoroughly deserved their win.

“It’s great to see some young players with good attitudes.”

