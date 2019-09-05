VIDEO footage has emerged of a large fire in a city centre underpass, just yards from a busy road.

The fire sent a pillar of black smoke rising from the A4042 underpass, between the Riverfront and Upper Dock Street, at around 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

A passenger in a car sent in this dramatic footage, filmed on her mobile phone, which shows the fire burning on a tarmacked slope near the car park opposite the bus station.

No injuries were reported and police are treating the fire as suspicious.

The car park and surrounding areas underneath roundabout off the Queensway has been occupied by a number of homeless people living in tents in recent times.

It's thought that it could have been tents and homeless people's possessions on fire.

Pictures taken at the scene today (September 5) show piles of burned clothes and belongings, with tent poles visible in the carnage.

In May, barriers were erected by the council in the car park, after reports of homeless people "encroaching" on the business and disabled parking spaces.

The cause of the fire is unclear at the time of writing.

A crew from Maindee fire station managed to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with any information should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 1900327216. You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.