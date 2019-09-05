THREE people have been charged with modern slavery offences in South Wales by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

GLAA officers were supported by Gwent Police in making the arrests at two addresses in Newport yesterday.

The suspects - listed below - have been charged with offences under Section 1 (forced labour) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015:

• Normunds Freiberg, 37, of Morley Close, Newport

• Jacobus Stankevicius, 56, of Capel Close, Newport

• Ruta Stankeviciene, 54, also of Capel Close, Newport

Freiberg has also been charged with offences under Section 2 (human trafficking) of the Modern Slavery Act, as well as acting as an unlicensed gangmaster and common assault.

All three have been bailed to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 4.