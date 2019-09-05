A BATHTUB, a sofa, and an electric heater were among the fly-tipped items cleaned up by volunteers in Duffryn, Newport on Wednesday.

The litter-busters also collected numerous bagfuls of litter as they targeted a reen near the Duffryn Arms pub.

The clean-up was organised by Duffryn Community Link as part of its Woodland Routes to Wellbeing project. The group hopes to transform the fly-tipping hotspot into a revitalised haven for wildlife.

Other groups joining forces for this week's clean-up included Fly-Tipping Action Wales, Keep Wales Tidy (KWT), Natural Resources Wales, and Living Levels; while volunteers from local anti-litter groups were also in the thick of the action.

"We're helping the community improve where they live," KWT's Andy King said. "There are lots of organisations taking part – we've taken 600 tonnes [of rubbish] out of Duffryn in the past year.

"This is one of the last nasty spots. Everywhere else is staying tidy thanks to the local volunteers we've got here."

The waste collected on Wednesday was taken away by Newport City Council, and following the clean-up, the event's organisers hope to create natural barriers along the reen to prevent more fly-tippers from using it as a dumping ground.

Pupils from the nearby Tredegar Park Primary School have also got on board, taking part in a competition to design new signs for the site – warning potential fly-tippers to stay away.

Brenda Easton, of the Woodland Routes to Wellbeing project, was optimistic that fly-tipping could be eradicated in this area of Newport.

"It's making a big difference," she said of clean-up operations like that on Wednesday. "There has been a massive reduction in the amount of fly-tipping – lots of which is historical.

"It makes me feel very good to see all these partnerships come together and transform the area."

Fly-tipping, Mr King said, was often the result of homeowners using disreputable firms for house and garden waste removal services.

He had the following advice for people who wanted to use waste removal firms: "Always check if they are a licensed waste carrier on the NRW site.

"You can be fined if your rubbish is dumped by somebody else. Always ask for a waste transfer note."