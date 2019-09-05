HUNDREDS of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of 22-year-old Shane Thomas in Pontypool today (Thursday).

Mr Thomas died in the Wainfelin area of Pontypool on August 5, when the van he was travelling in hit a parked vehicle.

A talented amateur boxer, Mr Thomas was described by those who knew him as "a wonderful guy" who "always had a good time".

The funeral service for Mr Thomas is taking place today at the Pontymoile Christian Mission Church, at midday; followed by another service at Llwyncelyn Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Mourners gathered in their hundreds to watch floral tributes and a horse drawn coffin arrive at the church.

Large numbers of mourners are expected to attend the funeral, and Torfaen County Borough Council has advised motorists of possible traffic disruptions along the route taken by the cortege.

A Late Applicant Evening at Coleg Gwent's Pontypool campus has also been cancelled due to possible traffic disruption.

More to follow.