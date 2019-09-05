VOLUNTEERS who support homeless people in Newport have spoken of their "disgust" after a small group of tents in the city centre was set ablaze.

Gwent Police are treating the fire, which happened near Newport Castle at around 6pm on Wednesday, as suspicious. No injuries were reported.

"The four people living there are really pleasant – they wouldn't hurt a fly," Paul Murphy, who runs the Pride in Pill community group, told the South Wales Argus on Thursday. "They've been there so long. They've lost everything."

Pride in Pill is now collecting items for site's homeless people, to replace the ones lost in the fire. The group has already collected several tents but is appealing for the public to donate any spare blankets or clothes.

Gwent Police are investigating the fire, and Mr Murphy has condemned the actions of those responsible for the blaze.

"Whoever has done it is really sick, to burn down those tents like that," he said. "Anyone could be homeless.

"I think it's disgusting."

And speaking to the Argus at the scene of the fire on Thursday, community volunteer Steve Manning said he was all too familiar with hostility towards homeless people.

"I often come across things like this, where it’s just drunks who have started fires for a laugh," he said.

"I’ve been out helping homeless people and had people come up to me with black eyes saying 'he just kicked me on the way past'.

"It’s an awful state of affairs.”

If you would like to donate any items to Pride in Pill's collection, contact the group on its Facebook page. Alternatively, Mr Murphy said items could be dropped off at Le Pub, in Newport's High Street, from 5pm.