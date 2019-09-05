THE lorry driver who died on Wednesday following a crash near the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has been named by Gwent Police as Florin Marius Muntean, from Romania.

Mr Muntean, 49, was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His family has been notified by specialist officer, Gwent Police confirmed.

Mr Muntean's lorry crashed on Wednesday morning near the western end of the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the lorry crashing into the central reservation before veering off the road, into the field below.

Police officers continue to appeal for information regarding the incident.

Any motorists with dash cam footage from around the time of the collision should get in touch with Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 1900326877.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or send a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter accounts.