AN EXILES fan is set to cycle 225 miles to raise money for the Newport County AFC Supporters’ Trust.

Paul Jenkins will be riding from the club’s home ground at Rodney Parade to Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium ahead of the two facing each other in Essex in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday, October 26.

He has been a County fan since 1972 and has fond memories of watching the team play at Somerton Park.

Born in Newport and raised in Chepstow, the 56-year-old Paul now lives in Worcester with his wife June.

He is taking on the mammoth cycling ride to raise money for the supporters’ trust.

County is a fan-owned club with the trust as its majority shareholder. All funds raised by the trust are made available to the club.

Paul is looking for other riders to join him on the road to Colchester.

He said: “I would encourage anyone to take part, even if they would just like to join me for a part of the distance. Company is always welcomed.”

Paul has taken part in more than 50 marathons during the 1980s and 90s, completing the London Marathon in 1994 which also saw him raise money for Newport County AFC.

Last year he completed the Land’s End to John o’ Groats odyssey, a distance by road of 874 miles.

Paul is aiming to raise at least £500 for the trust on his Newport to Colchester adventure.

All the money he raises will go directly to Newport County AFC Supporters’ Trust and donations can be made via his JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pauljenkinsnewportcountyafc.