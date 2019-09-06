A YOUNG rugby player from Blaenau Gwent who was bullied because of his disability has proved them wrong with a recent sterling performance.

Shay Dunster, nine, was born with half a left arm. However, despite comments from other children that he "couldn't do it", the youngster played a starring role in his side's performance at a recent rugby festival in Whitchurch.

Shay, who turns out for Trefil Under-10s, scored an incredible 11 tries during the festival.

"He was over the moon," said his mother, Donna Morgan.

"It's been mainly other kids telling him he couldn't do it, but he has proved everyone wrong."

Mrs Morgan described how Shay had started out playing tag rugby three years ago and had since moved up to touch.

"He was worried about the tackling," she said.

"He was going to give up, it got that bad. It really got him down.

"He absolutely loves playing rugby though."

His cousin, Lois, spoke of her pride on social media, tweeting: "My cousin is 9 and has been bullied and told he can’t play rugby, because he has only one arm.. he hasn’t done bad scoring 11 tries today at

@whitchurchrfcMJ festival! My little superstar."

The tweet reached was shared far and wide, with messages of support flooding in from others who have not let people define them by their disabilities.

Also offering support were Cardiff Blues and 2016 Paralympic javelin champion Hollie Arnold MBE who said: "Absolutely love this tweet!

"Congratulations little dude, Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you “can’t” do something as you’ve just proved them wrong!"

However, one message is likely to have trumped the lot.

Ospreys', the team of Shay' favourite player George North, also took to social media to say: "Inspirational story from this young boy Shay Dunster.

"Well done Shay!!"

Mrs Morgan said: "To have messages like this from professional rugby players is fantastic.

"He's also been getting private messages."

She said that Shay dreams of one day following in his heroes' footsteps - walking out onto the field to represent his country. Watch this space.