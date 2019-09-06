THE family and friends of Shane Thomas gathered in Pontypool on Thursday for the 22-year-old's funeral service.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Pontymoile Christian Mission Church, and later at Llwyncelyn Cemetery, to pay their respects.

The funeral of Shane Thomas at the Undenominational Christian Mission in Pontymoile.

The funeral cortege for talented amateur boxer Mr Thomas was full of colourful floral tributes to the things he enjoyed most in life.

Mr Thomas died in the Wainfelin area of Pontypool on August 5, when the van he was travelling in hit a parked vehicle.

Following his death, Mr Thomas was remembered fondly by those who knew him.

One Pontypool resident described Mr Thomas as "a wonderful guy".

And another said Mr Thomas was someone who "always had a good time".

"He was a cracking guy," he said. “He was loved by so many people."

At Thursday's funeral service, Pastor John Funnell said: "The word legend can be used too easily at times, but in Shane’s case, I believe there is no word more ﬁtting to describe him.

"Not only was he a hero to many, and loved deeply by his family and traveller community, Shane was also well known by everyone in this valley."

Pastor John added: "Shane was a decent young man, his parents raised him right, he was polite and respectful."

