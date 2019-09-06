A FIRE in Newport which destroyed homeless people's tents and possessions is being treated as deliberate, Gwent Police have confirmed.

The fire engulfed several tents under a flyover on the A4042, near Newport Castle, at around 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

A video sent in by a member of the public showed the scale of the blaze.

Gwent Police said nobody was injured in the fire.

Community volunteers condemned the actions of those who started the fire. Paul Murphy, of the Pride in Pill group, said: "Whoever has done it is really sick".

Mr Murphy said there had been four people living in the tents, and they had "lost everything" in the fire.

Pride in Pill is now collecting items like tents, blankets, and clothes to replace those destroyed in the blaze.

If you would like to donate any items to Pride in Pill's collection, contact the group on its Facebook page. Alternatively, Mr Murphy said items could be dropped off at Le Pub, in Newport's High Street, from 5pm.

Anyone with any information should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 1900327216. You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.