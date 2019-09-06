SENIOR councillors in Torfaen will meet next week to discuss the future of Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran.

The council's cabinet will discuss how potential savings can be made, while aiming to protect the popular farm's long term future.

Budget proposals set out plans to make a £200,000 funding cut to the farm, but a council report says it is now unlikely this saving will be made this year.

A task and finish group, set up to consider how savings could be made, made seven recommendations on how changes could be made while protecting the farm's future.

These included changes to the farm's staffing structure, changes to the farm's catering facilities, disposing of surplus land and changes to the opening hours.

However council officers say these changes would bring savings of between £32,000 and £78,000, some way below the £200,000 target.

A report sets out other potential savings, which were not recommended by the task and finish group, which could be reconsidered by the council.

These include reducing the range of animals, reducing the cost and the risk of keeping some of the larger animals, the possibility of a soft play centre at the farm and increasing events to generate income.

"Whilst a considerable amount of work has already been completed to address the mitigation in the farm budget, further work is required to explore additional options," a report says.

"A sub group of cabinet members working with officers will be set up to focus on addressing the budget mitigations."

A further report is expected to come before the council later this year detailing how the farm can be run in the future.

A report says: "There is no intention to close the Greenmeadow Community Farm and we wish to ensure its sustainability in the longer term."

Cllr Jason O'Connell, Greenmeadow ward councillor, described the farm as "a jewel in the heart of Torfaen", adding: "I will join residents in wholeheartedly campaigning for it to be saved, invested in and its long term future guaranteed. "

And Cllr Peter Jones, chairman of the council's cleaner communities committee, said he was "very pleased that the report makes absolutely clear that there is no intention to close the Greenmeadow Community Farm."

He added: "There is cross-party support to ensure that the future of the farm is protected and I will continue to work with colleagues to achieve this."