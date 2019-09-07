THE Three Mughals was named South East Wales Restaurant of the Year in the The National Curry Awards (NCA) at a new awards ceremony, hosted in the House of Lords.

Three Mughals, established in 2009, has become a popular curry destination for the people of Rogerstone and Newport.

Since those early days the restaurant has garnered great reviews and loyalty from locals charmed by its welcoming neighbourhood atmosphere, outstanding service and classic food.

Converted from an old public house in Western Valley Road, Three Mughals offers contemporary dining in a spacious relaxed environment and serves up iconic cuisine from India and Bangladesh, inspired by dishes from Goa and Punjab to Bengal.

The NCA recognised outstanding chefs and successful restaurants and food businesses across the UK.

The inaugural ceremony took place on September 2 and was attended by politicians and celebrities, along with staff and restaurant owners from establishments across the country, who gathered in London to hear the winners announced.

The Asian catering industry is worth an estimated £5 billion to the UK economy, but in recent years has witnessed a worrying decline that has been largely attributed to a shortage of skilled workers and lack of investment in training.

The NCA was launched to address these concerns and aims to positively promote the industry by highlighting the sector’s success stories and its wider contribution to UK culture.