ALL of these people are still wanted by Gwent Police.

--On Thursday 8th August 2019, police received reports of residents receiving telephone calls from people claiming to be from a Metropolitan Police "Serious Fraud Unit".

Police officers are keen to speak to two men, pictured below, in connection with the calls.

The callers attempted to find out financial information before stating that the residents were in possession of counterfeit currency.

A courier was then sent to collect the ‘counterfeit’ money at approximately 6pm on later that evening. Police believe the men in these photos could help them with their enquiries.

If you have any information then contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 255 of 10/8/19.

--Police have received reports of thefts where mobile phones have been stolen from shops in the Caerphilly area.

In one incident, it’s believed that the theft occurred at around 12.10pm on Wednesday 31st July when a mobile phone was taken from the counter of a shop. Officers would like to speak to the man in this photo as they believe he can assist them in their investigations.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 181 of 31/7/2019.

--Police are appealing for information to locate 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 10th December 2018.

Taylor received a 3-year sentence for being concerned in supplying controlled drugs (cocaine) after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 4th September 2017.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting 1900283943 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--Officers are appealing for information following a theft which took place inside a shop on High Street, Newport.

At approximately 9.00pm on Monday 25th March 2019, when a wallet containing a large amount of cash was taken from the victim.

Police would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images as he may have information which can assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 582 of 25/03/19.

--In the early hours of Thursday 27th June 2019, at approximately 1.15am, a distinctive, Mercedes Sprinter camper van with the registration BT14 ZYD, valued at £50,000, was reportedly stolen from a unit at the Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

Officers are now investigating and asking anyone with any information regarding this incident, or anyone who has seen the campervan to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log: 1900231582.

--Police are appealing for information following an assault that happened on Blackwood High street.

The incident happened on Saturday 23rd February – the night of the Wales England rugby match.

At around 11.10pm, the victim was walking with a female friend along the High Street, close to the Texaco Garage area when he was approached by two unknown men.

He was punched and kicked to the head causing a cut to his head and eye which he needed hospital treatment for.

Officers are investigating this alleged assault and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen this incident take place.

Officers would also like to speak to the two men shown in this image as they may be able to help with the investigation.

If anyone has any information that could help, call 101 quoting log 720 23/2/19.