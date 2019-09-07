THE first school week is now over and all children are back in school.

We asked you to send in pictures of your little ones starting school and you obliged. We previously posted two mini galleries but to celebrate the end of the first week, here is one big gallery of all the photos we have received.

(Seren-Mae Raquel Young is really excited for her first day in Year One)

(Henrietta Jones, 4, on her first day in school)

(Hannah and Harrison Miller on their first day in Year Six and Year Two respectively)

(Brooke Tucker ready for day one of Year Five)

(Scarlett Hughes is all smiles on her first day)

(Riley Hughes is all ready for Year Three)

(Minnie is ready for her first day in nursery)

(Jayden and Riley-James Hole are ready for their first days in Year Two and Reception)

(Jase Anstice is ready for Year One)

(Erin Santwris, aged four, on her first day)

(Caiden on his first day)

(Emily looks excited for her first day of school)

(Gracie Bates is all smiles for her first day in reception)

(Mia Rose Daw can't wait for her first day)

(India doesn't look too impressed to be going back. Really she just doesn't like her picture taken)

(Jayden Rhys Mayo looks smart)