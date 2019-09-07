GWENT can expect a pleasant and dry weekend, with the rain set to stay away until next week.

On Saturday, temperatures in Newport could reach 18C, the Met Office forecasts.

After a cloudy morning, with some sunny spells, the evening will be brighter, and the skies are expected to be clear overnight.

On Sunday, the Met Office forecasts a long day of sunshine, with temperatures reaching 17C.

But that is all likely to change on Monday, when there is a 90 per cent chance of rain in the morning.

Heavy rainfall is likely to make way to showers – with sunny spells – in the afternoon, and cloudy conditions overnight will continue into Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: