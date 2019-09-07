FIREFIGHTERS at Malpas Fire Station in Newport held a community open day today (Saturday) to celebrate 50 years of service.

There were expert demonstrations and displays, and a whole manner of emergency service vehicles for visitors to explore and clamber over – making the event a perfect day for families.

Jim Wyatt (red) and Sion Lewis demonstrate how the fire service can rescue people from buildings during the Malpas Fire Station open day. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Harry Cleveland 3 (L) and Louis Carnegie 3 with the rescue boats at the Malpas fire station open day. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Malpas was one of three Newport County Fire Brigade stations opened in 1969, with the other two being Maindee and Duffryn.

Until then, Newport had been served by the Dock Street station, but this had been closed down and demolished earlier in 1969.

Visitors get a close-up look at the emergency services' life-saving equipment. Picture: Owen Townsend

The Malpas Fire Station open day. Picture: Owen Townsend

Today, Malpas Fire Station is run by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and boasts a vast range of firefighting and life-saving equipment.

Station manager Darren Cleaves with the rescue demonstration team at the Malpas fire station open day.Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Mayor of Newport William Routley and his fiancee and mayoress Alison Robbins at the Malpas fire station open day. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

All this was on display at Saturday's event, where visitors could have an close-up look at how SWFRS firefighters tackle rescues, traffic incidents, and of course fires.

Firefighters demonstrate a high-rise rescue. Picture: Owen Townsend

Bagpipers entertain the visitors. Picture: Owen Townsend

Other emergency services were represented at the event – Gwent Police performed an impressive police dog display, and lifeboat crew from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) showed visitors how they kept the waterways around Gwent safe.

The SARA lifeboat display. Picture: Owen Townsend

The Blood Bikes crew at the Malpas Fire Station open day. Picture: Owen Townsend