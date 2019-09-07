FIREFIGHTERS at Malpas Fire Station in Newport held a community open day today (Saturday) to celebrate 50 years of service.
There were expert demonstrations and displays, and a whole manner of emergency service vehicles for visitors to explore and clamber over – making the event a perfect day for families.
Malpas was one of three Newport County Fire Brigade stations opened in 1969, with the other two being Maindee and Duffryn.
Until then, Newport had been served by the Dock Street station, but this had been closed down and demolished earlier in 1969.
Today, Malpas Fire Station is run by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and boasts a vast range of firefighting and life-saving equipment.
All this was on display at Saturday's event, where visitors could have an close-up look at how SWFRS firefighters tackle rescues, traffic incidents, and of course fires.
Other emergency services were represented at the event – Gwent Police performed an impressive police dog display, and lifeboat crew from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) showed visitors how they kept the waterways around Gwent safe.