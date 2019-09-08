A MAN has been jailed for four years after carrying out a drunken attack on a friend, during which the victim was bitten in his right ear.

Lewis Bailey launched the attack outside the Atlantica Bar and Club in Newport's Market Street, on the night of Thursday June 13 this year.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court - Bailey had previous pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent - was told he and the victim, who lived in the same block of flats in the city, had been friendly, and late that afternoon had agreed to go for a drink.

Prosecuting counsel Richard Ace told the court that on the way into Newport city centre, the victim had not been drunk, but said Bailey had seemed particularly drunk and was "staggering".

Alcohol was consumed through the night, said Mr Ace, and the pair ended up outside Atlantica.

They were smoking, when conversation turned to the subject of the victim's former girlfriend. At one point, the victim "jokingly called the defendant a 'weirdo'," said Mr Ace.

"That seems to have changed the dynamic."

The victim turned away, and was set upon by Bailey, who headbutted him before beginning to punch him.

"At some stage the defendant was on top and bit (the victim) to the right ear," said Mr Ace.

The attack was partially caught on CCTV, though a parked car obscured some of it, and it was broken up by security staff, who separated the pair before the police arrived and Bailey was arrested.

His victim went home and went to bed, but work up the following morning with a lot of blood on his pillow and pain to his nose and right ear, and went to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

He required 10 stitches to the wound on his ear.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said the attack has left him apprehensive and not wanting to go out. It has also worsened the symptoms of his Asperger's Syndrome and depression.

Bailey gave a 'no comment' interview to police after his arrest.

The court was told he had a troubled and troubling upbringing and accepted he faced a lengthy prison sentence.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins was told that Bailey, 25, of Thirlmere Place, Newport, suffered a brain injury almost 10 years ago that has contributed significantly to the person he has become, and he has acknowledged he requires help for this.

The court was told he had failed to attend a previous sentencing hearing earlier this week because he had gone to Newport Crown Court instead of to Cardiff, but had not attempted to come to Cardiff afterwards.

Judge Jenkins told Bailey that he and his victim drank far too much alcohol on the night of the attack and "a stupid argument" had taken place between them.

"You are seen to be holding him down while delivering a headbutt," he said.

"He sustained a very significant ear injury. There was a gaping, v-shaped hole that required 10 stitches.

"You used your teeth and head as weapons. You must appreciate that anyone who causes serious harm to another by biting into their ear, or any part of their body, commits an offence so serious that it can only be dealt with by imposing a period of custody."