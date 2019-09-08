A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD boy has been left with serious injuries following a crash.

The incident involved a car and a pedal cycle on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly at about 9.30pm yesterday.

The child is currently in hospital.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "[We] are appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage regarding a serious road traffic collision between a car and a pedal cycle on Pengam Rd, Aberbargoed at around 2130hrs last night.

"The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and as a result the 12yr old male cyclist received serious injuries.

"The child remains in hospital at this time.

"Please contact 101 and quote log 571 07/09/2019."