A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD boy has been left with serious injuries following a crash.
The incident involved a car and a pedal cycle on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly at about 9.30pm yesterday.
The child is currently in hospital.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "[We] are appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage regarding a serious road traffic collision between a car and a pedal cycle on Pengam Rd, Aberbargoed at around 2130hrs last night.
"The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and as a result the 12yr old male cyclist received serious injuries.
"The child remains in hospital at this time.
"Please contact 101 and quote log 571 07/09/2019."