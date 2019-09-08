MEMBERS of a community group rolled up their sleeves and cleared up the remains of possessions belonging to Newport’s homeless engulfed in a fire.

The arson attack destroyed several tents under a flyover on the A4042, near Newport Castle, at around 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

And on Saturday, Pride in Pill rallied its members and the public to clean up the site.

MORE NEWS:

"After this week's devastating fire, we have been overwhelmed by the support of the people of Newport and surrounding areas," said chairman Paul Murphy.

"All the voluntary groups have worked together to co-ordinate the best possible outcome for those who have lost everything.

"We decided to clear up the mess to restore some normality for our homeless.

"We are a dedicated community group who thrive on helping others."

The team washed the site and placed the destroyed remains into black bags.

(Pride in Pill washing the site.)

Gwent Police previously said nobody was injured in the fire, but added the incident is being treated as deliberate

Anyone with any information should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 1900327216. You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.