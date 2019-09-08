A MAN has been jailed for six-and-a-half years for his "devious and manipulative" grooming of an underage girl who became pregnant by him after he pressured her into sex.

Mohammed Noori, now 24, met his victim whilst staying in a house for asylum seekers in Newport, a sentencing hearing at the city's Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting counsel Jason Howells described how Noori became friendly with the girl and her family, during his asylum application, and when he became homeless after its refusal.

Noori first pressured the girl into having sex with him when she was a teenager and sexual activity continued through her pregnancy.

Relations with the family soured following problems with him drinking and using drugs, after which he became aggressive and threatening.

The girl discovered she was pregnant, and told her mother the father was a boy from school who had since moved away.

It was only later, when Noori showed too much interest in the girl and her baby, that suspicions were aroused.

She subsequently confirmed to her mother that he was the father.

Noori was not arrested until 2017 but the case was discontinued at that stage, and proceedings only started again in autumn last year.

Noori, serving a sentence in Cardiff prison for unrelated offences, subsequently pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13-15 and to three counts of taking indecent images - a video and photos - of a child, the girl, who said she was unaware the images were being made.

In a statement read in court, Noori's victim said she had suffered nervous breakdowns and attempted to take her own life on several occasions.

She said she had been intimidated by Noori. She suffers seizures and cannot be left alone, and feels she has lost her independence.

The court was told an indefinite restraining order has been imposed on Noori as a result of his harassment of the girl and her family.

Defence counsel Lucy Crowther said Noori's life had been "disruptive and unstable" in the UK, and his childhood and upbringing was "alien in terms of values that would not be seen to be acceptable in other places".

Jailing Noori, Judge Daniel Williams told him he had "preyed upon her, and upon her youth and vulnerability".

"You soon began to behave badly, that is in your nature. She felt pressured into doing that which happened.

"You have a conviction for harassment. You threatened her."

Judge Williams added that Noori portrayed himself as a victim, and a pious man, "but the opposite is true. You are devious and manipulative. You groomed her."

Noori's offences, he said, were "gravely aggravated" by the fact that she had become pregnant by him.

He will be deported back to Iraq upon the completion of his sentence.