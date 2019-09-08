Hebron Hall, a former chapel on Monnow Street, Monmouth, which dates from 1864, is being sold at auction this month.

The historic property, which is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, is listed with a guide price of £185,000-plus.

Ryan Saunders, who is handling the sale for the auction house, said: “The substantial former chapel has direct access onto Monnow Street and also has access to the rear to a large car park.

“The property and land would be suitable for development as apartments, for office use or retail subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

“The gated former chapel is located on Monmouth’s main shopping street and is therefore close to a huge range of major retailers, independent shops, restaurants, supermarkets and has good road links.”

The property will be offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions on Thursday, September 12, at The Cardiff North Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff, starting at 5pm.