FOUR people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A40 in Monmouthshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene near the Raglan Interchange just before 2.45pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles but that no one was seriously injured.

Three ambulances attended and the casualties were taken to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that two cars collided on the northbound carriageway.

Firefighters from Monmouth and Usk used hydraulic cutting gear to free three people trapped in one of them.