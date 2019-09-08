PARADES are a way for the community to show solidarity for any number of reasons.

Armistice Day, Armed Forces Day and the Chartist march are all great examples of stirring parades in Gwent.

Here, we take a look back at some of the best parades that have taken place across across the region between the 1980's and 90's.

(A civic parade on Godfrey Road, Newport in June, 1990)

(Councillor Annie Palmer takes the salute during the march past of the parade to mark the second birthday of the Cwmbran TA, with Lt. Colonel Brian Shaw. Picture Len Jones)

(British Legion march through Pontypool on September 27, 1986. Picture: Jeffrey F. Morgan)

(Beating the Retreat at Crickhowell Castle in July 1986. Picture: Jenny Barnes)

(Nine-year-old Samantha Melville of the Borough of Newport Pipes and Drums after the parade arrived at St Stephen's church, Pill. June 13, 1994)

(Band of the Royal Regiment of Wales, T.A. during Newport Mayoral Parade, June 1980)

(The band of the first battalion of the Regiment of Wales, marching along Commercial Street, Newport. July 1984)

(One of the South Wales silver bands in the Miners Gala procession in June 1981)

(Newport's fourth harnessed horse parade in aid of St David's Foundation. May 1992)