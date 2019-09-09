A FORMER cricketer who died earlier this year has been remembered fondly by his relatives and local cricket club at the unveiling of a new scoreboard in his honour.

In his playing days, Mike Farr was a fearsome fast bowler who was part of the Panteg team which went undefeated in the 1963 season.

A lifelong cricket lover, Mr Farr continued his avid support of Panteg long after he had hung up his spikes, visiting the club regularly to watch matches.

Indeed, Mr Farr's devotion to Panteg CC ran so deep, he left the club a generous sum of money in his will, which the club has spent on an electronic scoreboard.

On Saturday, Mr Farr's family visited the cricket club's ground to unveil the scoreboard, which displays a plaque bearing his name.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to make this contribution on our dad's behalf," Mr Farr's son, Jeremy, said.

He then read out some highlights from his father's scrapbook of newspaper cuttings, which had been compiled fastidiously during his playing career.

During the 1963 undefeated season, Mr Farr took nine wickets for 49 runs in a match against Penarth.

Such performances earned him the headline "Troublesome Farr" the following season in a newspaper preview of the Panteg v Pontnewynydd match – Mr Farr had taken 8-34 and 5-50 in their clashes the previous year.

Panteg CC's chairman, John Lewis, told Mr Farr's family: "I'm sure your dad would be very proud today.

"You can see, by the number of wickets he took, that he was a fearsome fast bowler. He was great to watch.

"On behalf of Panteg CC, thank you."