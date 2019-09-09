THE LABOUR Party has selected its candidate to challenge David Davies in Monmouth at the next general election..

Yvonne Murphy, from Penarth, is an independent theatre director, producer and consultant working in the arts and cultural sector.

She beat four other candidates at the hustings held on Sunday.

A hundred Monmouth Constituency Labour Party members turned up to select the person they want to challenge for the seat, which was lost by Labour at the 2005 general election.

The 2017 election saw a 9.8 per cent rise in Labour voters in the constituency, compared to a 3.2 per cent rise in Conservative voters.

Ms Murphy will be standing as a parliamentary candidate for the first time.

"I'm overwhelmed and honoured to have been selected," she said.

"The constituency deserves to be represented by a Labour MP who will ensure that all people in the area have a strong voice."

(Yvonne Murphy, the newly selected Labour Candidate for the Monmouth constituency. Picture: Monmouth Constituency Labour Party)

While the votes were being counted, newly-elected Newport West MP and former Labour candidate for Monmouth Ruth Jones gave party members an insight into the way in which events are unfolding in Westminster.

Ms Murphy, the youngest of six children of Irish immigrant working class parents, read Drama at Manchester University before training as an actor at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.