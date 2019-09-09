GWENT Police paid tribute to one of their own on Friday with a guard of honour and a police escort on display at the funeral of PC Rhys Kelleher who passed away last month.

The 28-year-old passed away on August 21 following a year-long battle with cancer.

(Rhys Kelleher at his Gwent Police passing out ceremony)

His funeral was held on Friday at St Dyfrig's Roman Catholic Church in Treforest and Gwent Police were out in force to pay their respects.

Police motorcycles accompanied the hearse to the church, before a guard of honour at the funeral.

READ MORE:

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said on the day: "Today we said goodbye to PC 1792 Rhys Kelleher following his brave fight against cancer.

"Rhys joined Gwent Police in October 2017 and through Rhys' short time with us became an exemplary officer who touched the lives of many.

"He was a fantastic young man, who was taken from us all far too early. Rhys will be missed by all of his policing family.

(Rhys Kelleher and his family at his Gwent Police passing out ceremony)

"On behalf of all officers and staff in Gwent Police, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

"Again, I'd like to thank his colleagues who gave him great support throughout his illness."

Rhys' father Patrick praised the help and support the family had received from Gwent Police.

"The service was good, really fitting," he said.

"The police were fantastic with it all, I couldn't fault them. I couldn't have wished for better for my family.

"They took all the pressure off us and have done Rhys and my family so proud.

(Rhys Kelleher)

"So many of Rhys' fellow officers wanted to bear his coffin. Some of them carried him into the church and then others helped to carry the coffin back out after the service.

"Rhys is looking down and he would have been so happy."