A FOUNDATION that aims to transform young people’s lives by creating more sporting opportunities will soon launch in memory of a young man who was killed in a late-night collision.

The Jordan Routley Foundation was recently set up by 21-year-old Kailem Sims, who lives in Newport, to “mark the legacy and life” of his late friend, Jordan Routley.

Mr Routley was killed in a collision on Chepstow Road, Newport, five months ago.

(Kailem Sims and Jordan Routley.)

Mr Sims, who knew his friend for 12 years, hopes that the foundation will make youngsters’ lives “better and brighter”.

He said: “I have launched it with the goal of providing the children and young people of Newport and the surrounding areas with a chance of a better and brighter life, with the use of sport a big factor in this.

“It will give the children and young people of the local community a chance to express themselves and gain confidence. In my opinion, there is limited activities and opportunities for the younger people in and around Newport and we want to change this. With the help of volunteers and very generous people, we will ensure there is a drastic change in this field.

“I also wanted to do it as Jordan was a person who deserved to be honoured and I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than this. I had a chat about the idea with Jordan’s family and they thought it was a great idea themselves and that was all I needed to know.”

The foundation, in partnership with Lliswerry Stars FC, has already launched the Lliswerry Jordan Routley Foundation Football Club to help achieve its goal.

Mr Sims explained that the team is for under 10s and added: “We will be hosting an open trial on Saturday 14 September, where we will be recruiting players that want to come and begin their footballing journey with us.”

The foundation will officially launch at Pill Harriers RFC on Saturday, October 12.