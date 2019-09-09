A 12-YEAR-OLD boy from Caerphilly County Borough has died following a crash on the weekend.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall Astra and a bicycle on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

There were two 12-year-old boys on the bicycle.

One of the boys was initially taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil. He was later transferred to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff where, as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, he died.

The boy has been identified as Cole Roper, from Cefn Forest.

Gwent Police said: “His family have been notified and Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“The other child was treated at hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

“There were no injuries to the driver of the car.

“Officers are requesting any motorists that used the road around this time to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 1900331105. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.