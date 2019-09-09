THE Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms - which will affect the south and west of Gwent.

Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause travel disruption in a few places.

The Met Office have warned people to be prepared for:

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

The area likely to be affected reaches from west Newport in the south, up to Blackwood in the north.

The warning will remain in effect until 8pm tonight.