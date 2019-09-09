Newport-based Cintec International was delighted to be named Innovative Business of the Year at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards.

Peter James, CEO, of the business, which is based at Gold Tops in Newport, was so pleased he decided to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's business awards.

What did winning a South Wales Argus Business Award mean to you and/or your business?

Peter James: In South Wales, we have a huge number of highly successful businesses and business people, who even during the most difficult of economic periods have thrived. It is an honour for our work to be recognised and I am proud to say our global business can be found at the very heart of Newport.

Why would you encourage local businesses and individuals to enter the South Wales Argus Business Awards this year?

PJ: It raises the profile of your business and highlights your expertise. if you are a young business without much marketing spend, entering awards can be a cost-effective way of generating positive marketing and PR - especially if you win!

How and why are awards such as these important in helping to raise the profile of Newport and Gwent businesses and individuals?

PJ:Awards offer a seal of approval. An award gives massive credence to both local businesses and the overall profile of Newport. It reinforces the fact that Newport is a place of opportunity and highlights the fantastic achievements of its residents.

