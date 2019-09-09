POLICE are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as missing.

Jennifer Coombes, from the Gwehelog area, near Usk, Monmouthshire, was last seen at 6.05pm on Wednesday, September 4 in the multi-storey car park of the St David's shopping centre in Cardiff.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare. Jessica is approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long, black dyed hair.

“She was last seen wearing a black zipped top, a pair of black ripped jeans, black boots with heals and was believed to be carrying a pink handbag.”

Anyone with any information relating to Jessica's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference number: 1900328209. You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.