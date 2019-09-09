EMERGENCY service crews have responded to reports of a person needing urgent medical assistance in Newport this morning.

Rapid response vehicles, and ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance all attended the incident, which occurred near the Bettws Social Club.

Wales Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called on Monday, September 9 at approximately 11:34am to reports of a person needing urgent medical assistance near Bettws.

"We responded with two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance and our crews were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”

Gwent Police have been contacted for further updates.