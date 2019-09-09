THE FAMILY of an amateur golfer who took his own life five years ago have raised more than £3,500 for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind.

Daniel Jones died on September 7, 2014, aged 42.

Mr Jones’ brother Darren, along with three of Daniel’s best friends - Jonathan McCarthey, Dave Edmunds and Peter Gabriel - organise an annual fundraising golf day in his memory.

This year’s event took place at Woodlake Park Golf Club on Friday, September 6.

A total of 96 golfers teed off as part of the day, before a dinner and raffle at the presentation evening.

The winning team was Derry Probert, Martyn Evans, Richard Hall and Chris Tew.

Darren Jones said the event, which was the sixth of its kind, had been a tremendous success.

(The 96 golfers taking part in the Daniel Jones Memorial Golf Day. Picture: Alison Philips)

“It went brilliantly,” he said. “We had 24 teams of golfers and everything ran smoothly on the day.

“It was an incredible turnout.

“We got caught in a bit of rain while we were playing, but it didn’t dampen our spirits.”

(The winning team, Derry Probert, Martyn Evans, Richard Hall and Chris Tew, recieve their trophy from Darren Jones. Picture: Alison Philips)

During the evening, entertainment was provided by former X-Factor contestant Helen Fulthorpe and the raffle raised money for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, which works with Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind to provide support and counselling services for those who have been affected by suicide.

Raffle prizes included a signed Ernie Els cap and picture, a signed and framed Rory McIlroy ‘The Players Championship’ flag, and an 18-hole playing lesson at Celtic Manor with professional golfer Kyle Smith.

“At the presentation evening we were all able to celebrate the day and raise a glass to Dan,” said Mr Jones. “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who got involved in the event.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“It’s important to remember what we are raising money for, and remember why we have this event every year.”