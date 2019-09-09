THE death of a 50-year-old man from the Cwmbran area whose body was found on part of the Taf Fechan nature reserve near Merthyr Tydfil yesterday, is being treated by police as unexplained.

His body was found by a member of the public at around noon on Sunday September 8, while they were walking in the nature reserve.

A 37 year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil is currently in police custody assisting police with their inquiries.

Motorists who drove along the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Cefn Coed and Dowlais Top between midnight and 2am on Sunday, are being asked by South Wales Police to check any available dash cam footage.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the man's death would like to speak to anybody who has captured on film, or who saw for themselves, a man walking along that road towards Dowlais in the early hours.

The results of a post mortem examination to determine what caused the man's death are awaited.

His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police by telephoning 101, quoting reference *331644.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.