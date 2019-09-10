NEWPORT-BORN former Wales captain Ryan Jones took part in a gruelling 134-mile relay run to help raise money for the military charity Blind Veterans UK.

The ex-British and Irish Lions, Ospreys and Black and Ambers back row star was part of team which trekked from the HQ of The Royal Welsh in Cardiff to Wrexham.

Jones, aged 38, now performance director for the Welsh Rugby Union, was happy to lend his support and be part of the relay team.

He said: “There are close links between Welsh rugby and the forces and I was really happy to do my part with this great group of lads. I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can do together over the three years of the campaign.”

The relay was led by Captain Colin Jones MBE who was inspired by finding out a friend and fellow solider had experienced life changing injuries.

He was determined to raise money for Blind Veterans UK and also raise public awareness of the charity.

Capt Jones said: “Morale has been high during the run. We have had fantastic support throughout and are now keen to get on with the next challenge and continue raising funds for such a worthy charity.”

Support Blind Veterans UK by visiting www.justgiving.com/colinjones910.