A GROUP cyclists from Risca have begun their 500-mile ride to Amsterdam in support of a mental health charity today.

Dubbed the Ty-Sign 500, the cyclists set off from Risca Park at around 9am this morning and are taking on the challenge of riding to the Dutch capital over ten days.

Starting their challenge on Suicide Prevention Day is fitting for a cause which is deeply personal for the team.

Lee Cresswell said: “One of the lads (Chris Fido), his uncle tragically and unexpectedly took his own life.

“So, we wanted to do it for mental health, every week we were seeing someone affected by it. We looked into doing it for one of the big charities but then we thought it might be better to do it for a local charity.”

The riders - Lee Cresswell, Dale Cresswell, James Francis, Chris Fido, Adam Morris, Greg Haines and David Thomas – have chosen to undertake the trip in support of the Jacob Abraham Foundation, a mental health charity based in Cardiff.

The charity was set up by Nicola Abraham after her son Jacob took his own life in 2015 aged 24. They offer suicide prevention awareness, mental health first aid courses and counselling – all free of charge.

The Ty-Sign 500 team will be following a route which will see them stop off in Bath, Newbury, Windsor, Rochester and Folkestone.

After that the team will hop over the Channel before taking the purpose-built cycle route all the way from Calais to Amsterdam.

James Francis said: “We’re hoping to average about 50 miles a day. That means we’ll be able to stop off in some places to have a look around.”

Members of the team met up with representatives from the Jacob Abraham Foundation for a suicide prevention course earlier this year. They have also organised a number of fundraising events in the lead-up to their departure.

“We’re trying to raise as much money along the way as we can,” said Mr Cresswell.

To support the Ty-Sign 500, either visit justgiving.com/fundraising/tysign500 or text JAFU50 and the amount you wish to donate to 70070.

For more information about the Jacob Abraham Foundation and the services they provide, visit jacobsfoundation.org.uk