THIS November, children from all over Newport are to star in smash-hit play, Nativity! The Musical, at the Millennium Centre, from November 19-23, 1.30pm and 7pm.

The play envelops the spirit and magic of Christmas, while showcasing the struggles and obstacles that arise when putting on the obligatory Christmas play.

Debbie Isitt, creator and director of Nativity! The Musical said: “This year’s auditions have been fantastic, and we are excited to have some brand-new talent as well as previous cast joining us for another year.

“We are beyond thrilled with the talent in Wales and we can’t wait for the children and cracker the dog to create a magical family experience with plenty of sparkle and shine at Wales Millennium Centre.”

Children aged 9-12 will star as students of ‘Oakmoor School’. They are: Eve Ossei-Gerning, Agatha Cameron-Kettle, Grace Nettle, Seren Bowen, Sophie Guarino, Starla Steer, Layla Romain-Yates, Georgia Thorne, Ava Grace Choung, Samuel Dacey, Liam Middleton, Oliver Davies, Lewis Brophy, Greg Lovitos and Danny Phillips.