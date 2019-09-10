CWMBRAN High School's governing body will be replaced with an Interim Executive Board (IEB) after Torfaen council received approval from Kirsty Williams, the Welsh Government Minister for Education.

The council applied to Welsh Government to replace the governing body with an IEB in July, amid concerns “children are being let down” and “insufficient progress” is being made.

The school, placed in special measures last year, has not made sufficient progress in addressing recommendations from an Estyn inspection back in 2015, according to the council.

In July, a council report said the performance of pupils at the school had remained “unacceptably low.”

The IEB will be established on Monday, September 16 and will remain in operation until the school has made sufficient progress.

Torfaen’s chief education officer, Dermot McChrystal said: “We’ve closely monitored the schools progress and made a number of interventions, however, the IEB will now take on the responsibilities of the governing body including the management of the budget, the curriculum, the staffing, pay and performance management and the appointment of the currently vacant headteacher post.

"The IEB’s priority is to secure a sound basis for future improvement in the school and promote high standards of educational achievement.”

The IEB will initially consist of two current members of the governing body, Jan English and Lyndon Puddy but further members may be appointed in due course.

The council will review the role of the IEB by September 30, 2020.

“If the review indicates the school is making sufficient progress, the council will consider making arrangements to establish a shadow governing body at least six months before the IEB steps down," said Mr McChrystal. "This enables the shadow body to work alongside the IEB and enables the IEB to start delegating functions to the shadow board during a transition period before it assumes the full powers of a governing body.”

Cllr David Yeowell, executive member for education, said: “I would once again like to thank every governor for their time, energy and commitment to the school. I know they all want to see the very best for our learners but I believe the IEB will allow the whole school community to move forward at pace and will help the school to prosper as it should.”

Speaking to the South Wales Argus last week, council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: "I have a great deal of respect for the people who sit on governing bodies. They give up their time, and it is a tough job.

"Improving standards is not easy, otherwise it would be done and photocopied thousands of times across Wales.

"Governors now face more difficult challenges than they did 20 or 30 years ago. In years gone by, governors were just a support network for schools. But now they are expected to challenge schools if things aren’t going right.

"I take my hat off to anyone who rolls up their sleeves and takes on that challenge to become a governor."