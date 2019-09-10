A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Cwmbran house.

The body of a 76-year-old was found on Kidwelly Road in Cwmbran around 10.30am this morning, according to Gwent Police.

A 55 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Police confirmed they are are not looking for anyone else at this time.

A spokesman added: "Local officers are in the area and anyone with any concerns can speak to them, if you have any information that could assist the investigation you can also call 101 or message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting reference number 1900333888. Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."