GWENT Police officers are investigating following the reports of seven cars being broken into in the overflow car park of the Royal Gwent Hospital on Mendalgief Road in Newport.

The cars are thought to have been broken into and windows smashed sometime overnight between around 7pm on Thursday, September 5 and 5.30am on Friday, September 6.

Items stolen from within include a satnav, a bottle of perfume and sunglasses.

In a statement, Gwent Police continued: "If anyone has information that could help our enquiries or if you have information regarding who may have been responsible, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900328776 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages."

Officers are offering the following advice:

• Always make sure you take valuable items with you if possible or hide them out of site

• Never leave anything on view, even loose change may seem appealing to a thief

• Always lock your car and double check before you leave it

• If you see anyone acting suspiciously, try to note in as much details as possible their appearance, and call 101