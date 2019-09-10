Spacsavers, in Austin Friars, Newport, has been based in the city centre for 30 years and is very pleased to have been recognised at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards as the Best BID National Business of the Year.

What did winning a South Wales Argus Business Award mean to you and/or your business/?

Specsavers: We were very proud to win an award in the inaugural South Wales Argus business awards. Having been established in Newport for 30 years and passionately been providing the residents of Newport with eyecare and service over all of these years, it was really nice for this commitment to Newport to be recognised by the judges.

Why would you encourage local businesses and individuals to enter the South Wales Argus Business Awards this year?

Specsavers: The night itself was a lovely occasion and I think it is important that the businesses of Newport and south east Wales remind the rest of the business world, how many great businesses there are in this area of Wales and the UK.

How and why are awards such as these important in helping to raise the profile of Newport and Gwent businesses and individuals ?

Specsavers: Often daily news is dominated by shocking or negative things that are going on in the local community and around the world. This is an opportunity for many businesses who may otherwise go unnoticed tell the rest of the business community and general public why they are such an important part of the local economy and why they are proud of their achievements. These awards get coverage much wider than just in Newport, meaning that people far and wide get to see the positive side of Newport and Gwent.

