THE Good Food Guide has announced its top eateries and award winners today - among those named in the guide are two Monmouthshire restaurants, with one making the prestigious Top 50.

Alongside the finest dining establishments in the country, the Guide, owned by Waitrose & Partners, celebrates quality eateries in local areas.

The Top 50 recognises the very best talent in the country; a place on the list represents a huge achievement, with each position earned by its score in The Good Food Guide, editor appraisal and strength of reader feedback.

The Whitebrook, in Whitebrook, Monmouthshire, has been placed at No.38 in the Guide.

Rising 11 places for this year's guide, The Whitebrook is owned by chef Chris Harrod, who won BBC2's Great British Menu 2018.

Nestled in the Wye Valley against a backdrop of the beautiful Forest of Dean, this secluded restaurant with rooms won a Michelin star within months of opening.

Among five new Welsh entries in the guide is Abergavenny's The Gaff.

Owners Dan Saunders and Danielle Phillips said: "It is amazing news and a shock.

"We are incredibly proud of the team to achieve this is such a short amount of time of being open."

The top-scoring restaurant in Wales has been named as Ynyshir, near Machynlleth, which comes in at No.4.

Elizabeth Carter, Waitrose Good Food Guide Editor, said: “When the opening shot is ‘not French onion soup’ – a clear, crunchy, seaweedy-sour broth of a palate cleanser – and a tiny Wagyu burger, all crisp outer and soft inner, delivers a robustly umami hit, you know you are in the hands of an unconventional chef, one who creates a dining experience like no other. Gareth Ward thinks about flavour, not in a classic three-course way, but through a full throttle series of punchy bites that you won’t forget in a hurry.”

The Good Food Guide is compiled by coupling reader feedback of eateries up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of experts.

The Good Food Guide is published by Waitrose & Partners on Thursday, September 12, available in Waitrose & Partners shops and online. RRP £17.99.